Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$50.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.64.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
