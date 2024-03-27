The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

