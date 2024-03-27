Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

CHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$396.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.99 and a one year high of C$3.36.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.239861 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

