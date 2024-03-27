Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after buying an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 401,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 210,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 194,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

