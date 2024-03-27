Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$260.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$30.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04. 74.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

