Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

KRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.96%.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,326 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $348,062.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,473.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $101,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

