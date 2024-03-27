Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $12.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 819,078 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

