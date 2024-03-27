Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after buying an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,990,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

