International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 380.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

