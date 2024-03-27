Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.58

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.
CINT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T
Institutional Trading of CI&T
CI&T Price Performance
CINT stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI&T
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.