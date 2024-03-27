Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.58

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

CINT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CI&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINT stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

