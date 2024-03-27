WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WesBanco Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

