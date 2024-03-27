Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$7.93 Average PT from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$56,684.30. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$56,684.30. Insiders have sold 27,992 shares of company stock worth $169,748 in the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

