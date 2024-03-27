Zacks Research Weighs in on TechnipFMC plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.0 %

FTI opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

