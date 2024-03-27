Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 61.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

