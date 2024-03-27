bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. HSBC lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

