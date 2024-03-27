bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. HSBC lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of bluebird bio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
