Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,075 shares of company stock worth $4,534,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

