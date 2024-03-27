Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.31. YETI has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

