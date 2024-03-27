Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,840 shares of company stock worth $855,062 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.