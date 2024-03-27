Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.60.

A number of analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $314,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SIG opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

