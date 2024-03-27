Contrasting Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corebridge Financial and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Jackson Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 5.92% 23.11% 0.72% Jackson Financial N/A 11.87% 0.34%

Dividends

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Corebridge Financial pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jackson Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Jackson Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.88 billion 0.93 $1.10 billion $1.69 16.67 Jackson Financial $3.16 billion 1.58 $934.00 million $9.81 6.58

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corebridge Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Jackson Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

