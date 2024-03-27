Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of CURV opened at $4.22 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $439.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Torrid by 62.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

