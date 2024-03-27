Head-To-Head Analysis: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A Equitable Financial N/A 6.88% 0.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison County Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Madison County Financial and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $22.95 million 2.60 $7.70 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $26.12 million 1.29 $3.59 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equitable Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Madison County Financial and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

