Head-To-Head Analysis: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 15.67% 20.16% 12.65% Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantest and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 128.83%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Advantest.

This table compares Advantest and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $4.15 billion 7.95 $964.96 million $0.75 59.38 Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 9.68 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -4.88

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

