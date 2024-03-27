Financial Comparison: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CB Financial Services pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $86.24 million 1.29 $22.55 million $4.37 4.94 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 26.15% 10.26% 0.88% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CB Financial Services and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 3 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

