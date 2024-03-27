Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371 ($29.96).

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.86) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,286 ($28.89) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,178.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,110.82. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,288 ($28.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,048.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 28.10 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,733.33%.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.