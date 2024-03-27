Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $218.78

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $219.41 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

