Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQR opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

