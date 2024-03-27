Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.