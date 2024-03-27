StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 28.29. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.60.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
