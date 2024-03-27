Southwestern Energy Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

