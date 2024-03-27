LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.93. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

