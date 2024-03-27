Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Shares of JEF stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $46.25.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.
