Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ENVA opened at $61.23 on Friday. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.