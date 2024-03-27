Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.23.

NYSE HES opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $122.71 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1,456.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hess by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

