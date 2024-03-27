Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $158.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

