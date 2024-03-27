Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 245.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $8.68 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 731,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 475,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 277,326 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

