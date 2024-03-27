SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.