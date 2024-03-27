Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

