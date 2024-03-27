StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
