Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Issued By Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$1.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.78%.

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

