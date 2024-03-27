Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FENC opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,631 shares of company stock worth $355,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.