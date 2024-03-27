Brokers Offer Predictions for Bionomics Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bionomics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($5.72) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share.
Bionomics Stock Performance
BNOX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.87.
Institutional Trading of Bionomics
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bionomics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.