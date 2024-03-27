Brokers Offer Predictions for Bionomics Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bionomics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($5.72) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share.

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Bionomics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

About Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

