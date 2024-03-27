Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Precigen, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Precigen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $348.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

