CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.48 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,403 shares of company stock worth $1,124,279. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

