Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $6.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.24. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$348.00 to C$337.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$319.85.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE BYD opened at C$284.94 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$302.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$271.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

