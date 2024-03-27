Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.89. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

