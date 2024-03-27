Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESPR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 225,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 685,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 289,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

