StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Down 5.7 %
FLNT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
