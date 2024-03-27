StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 5.7 %

FLNT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

