InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

