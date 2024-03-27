StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSE OGEN opened at $1.39 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.